San Antonio police searching for 79-year-old woman with medical condition

SAPD is searching for Rita Morales-Sanchez, 79 years old, who was last seen in the 100 block of Yucca Street.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 79-year-old woman who disappeared on the East Side on Thursday.

Rita Morales-Sanchez was last seen in the 100 block of Yucca Street, not far from the South Walters and Martin Luther King Drive intersection, according to SAPD.

She weighs 150 pounds, is 5 feet tall, has brown hair and has hazel eyes. She has straight mid-back length hair, dentures on her top teeth and missing bottom teeth.

She was last seen wearing all black with black socks and no shoes.

SAPD says she has a medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.