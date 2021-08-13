Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of North Side credit union

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a North Side credit union.

The incident occurred Aug. 3 just after 11 a.m. at the Security Service Federal Credit Union in the 21100 block of U.S. Highway 281 North.

According to police, a man (seen above) walked into the credit union and approached the teller station and then demanded cash. That’s when, police said, the teller gave the man the money, who then fled.

SAPD said they searched the area for the man, but he was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.