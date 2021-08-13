Suspect arrested weeks after man shot, robbed of SUV at South Side car wash

Benjamin Wescott, 36, has been charged with aggravated robbery, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in a robbery and shooting at a South Side car wash that happened in May.

Benjamin Wescott, 36, has been charged with aggravated robbery in the case, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

Police said he’s accused of shooting a 57-year-old man and stealing his SUV on May 24 at the car wash in the 6700 block of South Flores St., just south of Southeast Military Drive.

The victim told police that he tried to defend himself but was shot multiple times in the chest. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Part of the robbery was captured on surveillance video, investigators said.

On June 25, police spotted the victim’s vehicle traveling northbound on NW 24th St. Officers stopped the vehicle and took two of its occupants into custody.

A male in the vehicle did not match the assailant’s description. When officers asked who he got the stolen car from, he identified Wescott, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Investigators said the carjacking victim was able to identify Wescott from a photo lineup.

Records show he was arrested Thursday night. His bond was set at $125,000.

