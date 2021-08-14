Partly Cloudy icon
La Vernia girls’ softball coach arrested for indecency with child, sheriff says

Tracy Garibay, 48, was booked Aug. 12, court records show

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tracy Garibay, 48, is charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.
SAN ANTONIO – A La Vernia girls’ softball coach is now behind bars for having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old player, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Deputies were notified of “something suspicious” going on between Garibay and the 13-year-old girl. Salazar said upon further investigation, deputies found text messages between the two, indicating there was a relationship.

The investigation also revealed Garibay had “inappropriate contact” with the minor as well, according to Sheriff Salazar.

Court records show Garibay was booked Aug. 12 and has a pre-hearing set for Sept. 14.

The sheriff’s office is concerned that there may be other victims as well, given Garibay’s position as a little league softball coach.

Anyone with more information on Garibay is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6070.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

