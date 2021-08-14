La Vernia girls’ softball coach arrested for indecency with child, sheriff says

Tracy Garibay, 48, is charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

SAN ANTONIO – A La Vernia girls’ softball coach is now behind bars for having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old player, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Tracy Garibay, 48, is charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

Deputies were notified of “something suspicious” going on between Garibay and the 13-year-old girl. Salazar said upon further investigation, deputies found text messages between the two, indicating there was a relationship.

The investigation also revealed Garibay had “inappropriate contact” with the minor as well, according to Sheriff Salazar.

Court records show Garibay was booked Aug. 12 and has a pre-hearing set for Sept. 14.

The sheriff’s office is concerned that there may be other victims as well, given Garibay’s position as a little league softball coach.

Anyone with more information on Garibay is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6070.

