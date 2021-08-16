San Antonio police seek missing 13-year-old girl last seen in downtown area

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a teenage girl last seen in the downtown area.

Police said Leilana Patrice Grahm, 13, was last seen Sunday in the 100 block of Bowie Street.

Officials say the child came to San Antonio on vacation with her foster parents. She got into a verbal argument with them and left while walking through River Center Mall.

Leilana is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and curly black hair. She also has a red birthmark that runs from her left forearm to her bicep.

Leilana was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the words “Available Weekend” in white and red, turquoise leggings and black shoes with white stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.