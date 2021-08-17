Man in car wounded in shooting on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s East Side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the 5000 block of Stoneleigh Drive, not far from Highway 87 and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound near the collarbone. He was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

The victim told police he was shot while inside his car near Loop 410 and Rigsby Avenue, but didn’t give much information.

A female passenger was cut in the arm by glass when the window shattered and was treated at the scene. The woman however gave a conflicting story about the shooting, police said.

Authorities say they do not have any suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

