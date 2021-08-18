SAPD searching for man accused of assaulting park police officer

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer who was investigating a stolen vehicle.

A park police officer located the stolen vehicle and confronted the suspect around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of SW 36th St., near Cuellar Park on the West Side.

As the officer tried to handcuff the man, he resisted arrest and injured the officer during a physical confrontation, police said. The suspect then ran away from the scene.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, is wanted for assault causing bodily injury to a police officer.

Anyone with knowledge about the man and his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

