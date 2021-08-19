SAPD investigating after 2 men shot in botched gun sale on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were wounded when a gun sale erupted into a shooting on Wednesday afternoon on the South Side.

San Antonio police said a 22-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 13800 block of Somerset Road, just south of Fischer and Watson roads.

Responding officers found the 22-year-old at the scene, who said he was attempting to sell a firearm to people he met online. He said when he handed one of them a gun, they pulled out guns of their own and started shooting.

The 22-year-old was grazed by a bullet and his cousin, the teenager, was driven to a nearby hospital by relatives. Details about the teen’s injury are unknown, other than he suffered a gunshot wound.

The teenager was not cooperative with authorities, police said.

The identifications of the shooters are unknown and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

No one else was injured in the incident.

