Argument in parking lot of Northeast Side apartments ends with 1 man shot, 1 in police custody

A shooting at the Republic Woodlake Apartment complex parking lot left one man injured on Aug. 23, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning a man after an argument in the parking lot of a Northeast Side apartment complex ended with one person shot.

It happened just after 9:30 Monday morning at the Republic Woodlake Apartment Homes in the 7000 block of F.M. 78.

Police arrived to find a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. A 28-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning.

As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been filed. Police said the investigation is open and active.

