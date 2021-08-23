Partly Cloudy icon
Argument in parking lot of Northeast Side apartments ends with 1 man shot, 1 in police custody

Police said the shooting victim is 60 years old and the suspect is 28 years old

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: crime, Northeast Side
A shooting at the Republic Woodlake Apartment complex parking lot left one man injured on Aug. 23, 2021.
A shooting at the Republic Woodlake Apartment complex parking lot left one man injured on Aug. 23, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning a man after an argument in the parking lot of a Northeast Side apartment complex ended with one person shot.

It happened just after 9:30 Monday morning at the Republic Woodlake Apartment Homes in the 7000 block of F.M. 78.

Police arrived to find a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. A 28-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning.

As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been filed. Police said the investigation is open and active.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

