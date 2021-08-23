Far North Side vegan eatery docked for handwashing issue, missing ceiling tiles

SAN ANTONIO – A vegan restaurant on the the far North Side was cited last month after employees were seen not washing their hands or changing gloves prior to handling ready to eat foods.

Plantology, located in the 22000 block of U.S. Highway 281 North, received a score of 82 and was also written up for having missing ceiling tiles throughout its kitchen area.

Eatery management was ordered to contact development services to check its ventilation hood.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Subway, 302 Valley Hi Dr., 100

Taqueria Los Valles, 3915 Nogalitos St., 100

Umberto’s Italian Grill, 7616 Culebra Rd., 100

Manola’s Thai & Vietnamese Cuisine, 7212 Blanco Rd., 98

The Ringer Pub, 2826 Thousand Oaks, 98

Alamo Craft Company, 6151 NW Loop 410, 97

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 10538 Potranco Rd., 96

Orange Leaf, 2535 SE Military Dr., 96

Dahlia Thai Cuisine, 8498 Fredericksburg Rd., 95

Las Islas Marias, 10930 Perrin Beitel, 93

Taqueria Chapala Jalisco, 1902 McCullough Ave., 92

Wayne’s Wings, 11600 Bandera Rd., 92

Thrif-T-Mart, 6703 S. Zarzamora St., 91

Chavez Fruteria y Dulceria, 3507 Blanco Rd., 90

Taqueria Jimador, 1106 Vance Jackson, 90

Fruteria El Primo, 1306 Gardina St., 88

Pho & Chinese, 12311 Nacogdoches Rd., 86

Conroy’s Bar & Grill, 21119 U.S. Hwy. 281 North, 85

Wrigleyville Grill, 602 NW Loop 410, 85

Plantology, 22026 U.S. Hwy. 281 North, 82

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

