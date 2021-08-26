Afghans in San Antonio fear the worst after deadly airport bombings

SAN ANTONIO – The deadly terrorist bombings outside Hamid Karzai International Airport have left local Afghans fearing the worst and desperate for any word about family members who were there.

“One of my cousins, he’s still missing. We don’t know,” said a man who did not want to be identified. “Three of my cousins were there when the explosion happened.”

The other two, he said, are safe.

Also asking he not be identified, fearing his family would be targeted by the Taliban, another man said he believes his mother, wife and children were there as well but hasn’t been able to reach them.

“We’re calling them, you know, the internet and maybe the cellphone are not working,” he said.

Both said they were not surprised by the attack given the already volatile situation in Afghanistan.

They are among the “dozens and dozens” of local Afghans who’ve been coming to the Center for Refugee Services since the Taliban takeover, according to its executive director Margaret Constantino.

Ad

“My heart is broken over this, just watching these wonderful people suffer and knowing there’s nothing we can really do,” Constantino said.

She said many of the local Afghan refugees, who were resettled in San Antonio years ago, were American allies during the war.

Despite what has now happened, Constantino said they’re still trying to get their families out of Afghanistan.

She said they continue filling out paperwork that the center will forward to U.S. congressmen and senators to send on to the state department or anyone who can help them.

Constantino said, “If we can be instrumental in at least passing the information up the chain, I’ll stay here day and night if I have to.”

More on KSAT: