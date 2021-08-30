Partly Cloudy icon
78º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Home on Northeast Side damaged in early morning fire

Fire was called in just after 3 a.m. in 200 block of Mabelle Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: fire, Mabelle Street, SAFD, San Antonio
Mabelle fire image.
Mabelle fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire was called in just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Mabelle Drive, not far from Interstate 35 and O’Connor Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the single story home. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, containing it to one room of the home, fire officials said.

Everyone inside the home managed to get safely out. One woman was checked out at the scene by EMS crews, but was determined to be OK, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. An investigation team is working to figure the exact cause. A damage estimate was not released.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email