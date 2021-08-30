Home on Northeast Side damaged in early morning fire

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire was called in just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Mabelle Drive, not far from Interstate 35 and O’Connor Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the single story home. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, containing it to one room of the home, fire officials said.

Everyone inside the home managed to get safely out. One woman was checked out at the scene by EMS crews, but was determined to be OK, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. An investigation team is working to figure the exact cause. A damage estimate was not released.