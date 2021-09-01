Share your reflections, experiences on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – It’s hard to believe we are 20 years removed from the terror attacks on September 11, 2011. It was a day that shook the world — thousands of lives lost and everyday life changed forever for hundreds of millions.

For many, the memory of that day has never faded. Whether you were working on a military base or in your 6th-grade art class, there is one shared experience that binds Americans: Where were you on 9/11?

KSAT 12 is asking viewers to share their experiences, reflections about Sept. 11, 2001, as part of our ongoing coverage of the 20th anniversary.

What do you remember about that day? How did that day change or shape your life? What does it mean to you now?

Here’s how to share your experience and reflect on this emotional anniversary:

Record a 15-30 second video of yourself sharing your memories

Make sure it’s shot horizontally with good lighting

Submit it in the embed below

You can check back in this article to see how others are reflecting at KSAT and in our community.

Be sure to tune into KSAT 12′s newscasts and the launch of KSAT News Now on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. to see if your video makes it on air.