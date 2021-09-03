Authorities searching for man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail near Texas Capitol

A search is underway for a man accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail near the Texas Capitol earlier this week.

AUSTIN, Texas – A search is underway for a man accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail near the Texas Capitol earlier this week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 31, when a man approached a church at 13th Street and Lavaca Street, near the Capitol Complex, and threw a Molotov cocktail against the wall of the building.

By the time authorities were called to the scene, the man had already left on foot.

He was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt with a Pizza Planet design, black shorts, white tennis shoes, a black backpack, latex gloves and had a skateboard.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the man involved can contact Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for any information that helps lead to the man’s identification and arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

