Fire at vacant North Side home getting a careful look from arson investigators

Firefighters had reports of car seen speeding from area

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Dawnridge Dr. house fire image.
SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are giving a careful look at a fire that broke out inside a home on the North Side where no one had been living for years.

San Antonio firefighters arrived on Dawnridge Drive near Jackson-Keller around 9 p.m. Thursday.

They found flames and smoke coming from the home.

Although neighbors told them no one had been living there for quite some time, the home wasn’t exactly empty.

It seems the previous tenants left behind quite a few memories.

“There’s a lot of furniture build-up on the inside. It’s a vacant house. Hasn’t been lived in for about seven years, but there is still a lot of furniture left on the inside and other kind of build-up,”  said Battalion Chief Stephen Ruston with SAFD.

Ruston said all of the items inside the home made it a bit tough for firefighters to move around while fighting the fire.

He said people reported seeing a car speeding away from the area shortly before the fire started.

Because of that, firefighters called in arson crews to investigate.

So far, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

