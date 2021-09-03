Fire at vacant North Side home getting a careful look from arson investigators

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are giving a careful look at a fire that broke out inside a home on the North Side where no one had been living for years.

San Antonio firefighters arrived on Dawnridge Drive near Jackson-Keller around 9 p.m. Thursday.

They found flames and smoke coming from the home.

Although neighbors told them no one had been living there for quite some time, the home wasn’t exactly empty.

It seems the previous tenants left behind quite a few memories.

“There’s a lot of furniture build-up on the inside. It’s a vacant house. Hasn’t been lived in for about seven years, but there is still a lot of furniture left on the inside and other kind of build-up,” said Battalion Chief Stephen Ruston with SAFD.

Ruston said all of the items inside the home made it a bit tough for firefighters to move around while fighting the fire.

He said people reported seeing a car speeding away from the area shortly before the fire started.

Because of that, firefighters called in arson crews to investigate.

So far, there is no word on the cause of the fire.