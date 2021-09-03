Mostly Cloudy icon
More volunteers needed as San Antonio Food Bank sends truckloads of food to Louisiana

Six more trucks of supplies are being sent to help Hurricane Ida victims

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is lending a helping hand to families in need following the wrath of Hurricane Ida.

The storm tore through Louisiana and area communities are now left trying to pick up the pieces but are still lacking basic resources.

Food banks in Louisiana have asked for six trucks of supplies from the San Antonio Food Bank. According to the food bank’s staff, those trucks are readying to go.

The food bank’s Chief Program Officer Melanie McGuire said the needs are changing day by day as storm recovery efforts continue.

“In the last 24 hours, they’re still battling through power outages, lack of clean water and just the supply chain challenges,” McGuire said.

The SAFD has already sent two trucks prior to the other request, and staff said those six new trucks will be loaded and sent out in the coming days.

Each truck is carrying around 22 pallets, which is about 36,000 pounds of supplies. Depending on how it’s distributed, one truck can help up to 500 families.

The SAFB is still in need of volunteers to help this rescue effort, according to McGuire. Those volunteers will be needed Friday, Saturday and Tuesday.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can sign up by going to SAFoodbank.org/volunteer.

