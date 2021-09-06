Lit cigarette to blame for patio fire on Northeast side, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A lit cigarette that a San Antonio homeowner thought he put out is being blamed for a house fire that occurred on the Northeast Side Monday morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department said a man was smoking on his back patio around 1:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of Fort Laramie, near I-35 and Weidner Road, when he accidentally started a fire.

The man tried to put out the cigarette on the patio floor but didn’t realize it was still lit, sparking a fire that burned the patio.

Fire officials, who were able to put out the flames quickly, say the patio was a complete loss and the home has some minor smoke damage. Damages are estimated to be around $2,000.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.