Lit cigarette to blame for patio fire on Northeast side, fire officials say

Homeowner told officials he thought he put out the cigarette

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Fire Department respond to patio fire on Northeast Side.
San Antonio Fire Department respond to patio fire on Northeast Side. (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – A lit cigarette that a San Antonio homeowner thought he put out is being blamed for a house fire that occurred on the Northeast Side Monday morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department said a man was smoking on his back patio around 1:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of Fort Laramie, near I-35 and Weidner Road, when he accidentally started a fire.

The man tried to put out the cigarette on the patio floor but didn’t realize it was still lit, sparking a fire that burned the patio.

Fire officials, who were able to put out the flames quickly, say the patio was a complete loss and the home has some minor smoke damage. Damages are estimated to be around $2,000.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

