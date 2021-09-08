Gunman sought after driver shot in vehicle, San Antonio police say

Gunman sought after man shot in vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The search is on for a gunman who shot out the windows of a tan Buick and sent the driver to the hospital, San Antonio police say.

The shooting happened near Highway 281 and Mulberry on the North Side. Police found the victim parked in a Wells Fargo parking lot.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting and if it was a road rage incident.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white SUV in the northbound lanes of 281 before the shooting.

Officers say a gun was recovered in the buick but its unclear if that driver returned fire.