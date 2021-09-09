Bexar County sheriff frustrated about possible loss of staff to constable offices

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says he is fed up as he states he could be losing 12 positions as violent crime is increasing.

“We’re seeing a surge in violent crime,” Salazar said Thursday morning after two of his deputies were allegedly shot at in an incident in west Bexar County.

“It baffles my mind that this just continues to happen, and we obviously need to do something about it,” Salazar said. “Law enforcement needs more help.”

KSAT 12 requested the latest crime stats from the sheriff’s office on Thursday but was not given numbers to show the rise in violence.

One thing that could be verified is the increase in population in San Antonio and the decrease in deputies. (see below chart)

The sheriff’s frustration also comes as the commissioner’s court is trying to establish the county budget. A part of the new budget could include taking 12 positions from the sheriff’s office and moving them to new constable positions.

“People are trying to shrink my agency, and it boggles my mind why you would try to shrink the law enforcement agency that’s responsible for the largest landmass in the county,” Salazar said.

The 12 positions that would be eliminated, Salazar said, would be from the SWAT team. However, during Tuesday’s COVID briefing, Bexar County Judge Wolff said the following: “They’re budgeted for warrants. I don’t know what (Salazar is) doing with them. He may have used them for some other services, but I think that the constables would be also in the same position of being able to do it.”

Judge Nelson Wolff did not comment on the current issue Thursday because the budgeting process is still ongoing. A decision on the proposal could come by Friday.

The sheriff says he is remaining hopeful that public safety will come first.