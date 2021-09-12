Woman shot, injured by police during Northwest Side night club shooting, SAPD says

Three suspects on the run after shooting at Burnhouse Night Club early Sunday morning, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is hospitalized and three people are still on the run after a shootout with officers at a Northwest Side night club, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at the Burnhouse Night Club, located in the 4500 block of N Loop 1604 W., around 2:15 a.m., Sunday.

Police said an altercation happened at the club and security guards asked three people to leave. The group then got into another altercation in the parking lot.

Security guards had asked the police to help handle a car accident that happened in front of the club, officers said. At that time, the three people got into their car and drove to the front of the club.

Police said as officers approached, all three people pulled guns and fired at least one shot at them.

Officers returned fire and hit one woman in the shoulder, who was sitting in her car, and was caught in the crossfire, police said.

The woman was taken to University Hospital by EMS and is in stable condition, SAPD said.

Police say no officers were injured during the shooting.

The three people left the scene in a silver Mercedes and are still at large, officers said. The investigation is ongoing.

