Raw meat left out, pests lead to low score at SE Side Mexican restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Southeast Side Mexican restaurant was cited this summer for failing to store raw meat that was not in use in a cooler.

Las Quesadillas Taste of Mexico, located at 4100 S. New Braunfels, received a score of 77 during its July health inspection.

Evidence of pests was found inside the establishment and air vents in its lobby were visibly soiled, city health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

El Pollo Lopez, 910 SE Military Dr., 100

The Filling Station, 701 S. St. Mary’s, 100

Subway, 1503 Pleasanton Rd., 100

Taco Bell, 3213 Wurzbach Rd., 99

Taqueria Atotonilco, 3431 W. Commerce St., 99

El Chidote, 410 Valley Hi Dr., 98

Frio City Food Mart, 707 Frio City Rd., 98

Andrea’s Cafe, 843 Waverly Ave., 97

VN Bistro, 10003 NW Military Hwy., 97

Ray’s Pizzeria, 5252 Fredericksburg Rd., 95

Tortilleria Los Reyna, 5405 S. Flores St., 94

Golden Bingo, 1327 Bandera Rd., 93

Project Pollo, 11019 Culebra Rd., 93

Maya Cafe, 6050 Ingram Rd., 92

Salata, 510 NW Loop 410, 92

Smack’s Chicken Shack, 447 W. Hildebrand, 92

Culebra Meat Market, 2800 Culebra Rd., 89

Vida Mia, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 87

Dona Concha, 3303 West Ave., 86

El Rodeo Mexican Grill, 9775 Culebra Rd., 82

Las Quesadillas Taste of Mexico, 4100 S. New Braunfels, 77

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

