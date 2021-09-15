Arson investigators called to fire at tax office on Southwest Side

Arson investigators on scene of fire at tax office on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators were called in for a fire at a tax office on Wednesday morning.

The fire started just before 4:30 a.m. inside the business near the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and New Laredo Highway on the Southwest Side.

Authorities said the fire started inside the back of the building.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but the fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A battalion chief said that when firefighters went to turn off a fire hydrant, a water main broke, buckling the sidewalk. The San Antonio Water System has been notified about the water main break.