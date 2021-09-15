Mostly Cloudy icon
73º

Local News

Arson investigators called to fire at tax office on Southwest Side

SAFD: Fire caused about $40,000 in damage

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, Southwest Side
Arson investigators on scene of fire at tax office on Southwest Side
Arson investigators on scene of fire at tax office on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators were called in for a fire at a tax office on Wednesday morning.

The fire started just before 4:30 a.m. inside the business near the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and New Laredo Highway on the Southwest Side.

Authorities said the fire started inside the back of the building.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but the fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A battalion chief said that when firefighters went to turn off a fire hydrant, a water main broke, buckling the sidewalk. The San Antonio Water System has been notified about the water main break.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT's Nightbeat. Jonathan speaks English and Spanish and is a veteran of the United States Navy. Previously, he worked in South Texas.

email

facebook

twitter