Abandoned SW Side home damaged by fire, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire on the city’s Southwest Side early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in around 2:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Jennings Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora and Frio City Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from the abandoned home.

Fire officials said they were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said they don’t believe anyone was living inside the home, but did say it’s possible some squatters may have been staying there.

The damage to the home is estimated at $30,000. The cause of the fire is not currently known.