San Antonio Chamber Choir singing to keep the arts alive.

SAN ANTONIO – Note by note, members of the San Antonio Chamber Choir are using their voices to make an impact.

This weekend, they’ll be performing a rendition of “You Will Be Found,” from the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hanson.”

The song’s lyrics, “You are not alone” have a powerful message.

“Especially right now in the world that we’re living in,” said Anna Osterman, who has been a member of the Chamber Choir since 2014. “Even though you might not be able to see people all the time, we’re still here to support one another.”

The organization came into Osterman’s life while she was a high school choir director searching for her own creative outlet.

Like Osterman, Samuel Pitamber has a music education background that involves having dealt with thousands of youth in his career.

“I think that having young people involved in the arts, whatever those arts might be, especially in performing arts, is a magnificent way for them to learn about themselves,” Pitamber said. “They get to create and they get to contribute to the beauty in the world.”

Ad

Organizations like the Chamber Choir of San Antonio help young adults turn their passions into professions. In order to do that, they must first inspire youth to pursue the dreams.

“I hope it can be inspiring that we can come together in the face of adversity,” Osterman said. “That we can make music together and really just have that sense of community no matter what our background is.”

You can support the Chamber Choir by clicking here.

For more information on the Celebration, click here.