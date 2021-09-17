Man wanted in connection with throwing Molotov cocktail at Texas church arrested

Eleazar Dushimimana, 21, of Austin, was arrested Sept. 8 in connection with throwing a Molotov cocktail at a church near the state Capitol in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas – A man wanted for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a church near the state Capitol in Austin has been arrested.

Eleazar Dushimimana, 21, of Austin, was arrested on Sept. 8. His arrest was the result of two Crime Stoppers tips, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Dushimimana is charged with felony arson of a place of worship and felony possession of a prohibited weapon. He was arrested following an investigation by DPS, the Austin Fire Department and the University of Texas at Austin Police Department.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 31 in which a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a church on 13th and Lavaca streets between 1 and 1:30 a.m.

Earlier this month, Texas Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this individual. As a results of the two tips that led to the arrest, multiple rewards will be paid, DPS officials said.

Ad

Related Story: