Suspect who fatally shot man during child exchange indicted by grand jury, DA’s office says

SAPD: Suspect who fatally shot man during child exchange found, arrested near crime scene

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a child exchange on June 20 has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

San Antonio police said Devonte Campbell, 34, was charged with murder following the shooting in the 800 block of Pleasure Park Drive, not far from Highway 151 and Pinn Road on the West Side.

Officers were called to the scene around 8 p.m. and found a 33-year-old man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as Parnell Keith Curtis.

Curtis was rushed to University Hospital, where he later died.

According to SAPD, the suspect’s vehicle was found with its keys in the ignition along Spring Park Drive.

Campbell was located nearby and taken into custody.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, but an SAPD sergeant at the scene initially said it happened during a child exchange.

San Antonio police investigate a shooting at a home on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in the 800 block of Pleasure Park Drive, not far from Highway 151 and Pinn Road on the West Side. (KSAT)

The case will be prosecuted by the Family Violence Division in the 144th District Court.

If convicted of murder, Campbell faces a sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

