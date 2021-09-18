Search underway in Converse for missing 12-year-old girl, police say

CONVERSE, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 12-year-old girl and a woman in connection with her abduction in Converse, according to the Judson ISD Police Department.

Authorities issued a Child Abduction Alert in the disappearance of Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales on Friday evening, saying they believe she is in “grave or immediate danger.”

She’s described as being five feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Alheirie was last seen wearing a black pullover shirt, black pants, and was carrying a pink and gray backpack, according to police.

Officials are also searching for Marie Rodriguez Pomales, 28, in connection with the child’s abduction. She is described as being five feet tall, weighing 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Marie was last heard from in Converse, police said.

Anyone with more information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Judson ISD PD at 210-659-9789.