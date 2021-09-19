1 injured, 1 arrested after fight outside North Side nightclub turns to shooting, officials say

One man is injured and another man is behind bars after an argument outside of a North Side nightclub turned to a shooting overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is injured and another man is behind bars after an argument outside of a North Side nightclub turned to a shooting, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, at the DZĪR Nightclub in the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 West.

Police said an argument broke out in the parking lot, leading to a man pulling a gun and shooting another man, in his 20s, in the arm.

The man that was hit by the gunfire went to Baptist Emergency Hospital, though SAPD said it’s unclear how he got there. His condition is currently unknown.

The shooter was arrested at the scene and will face one count of aggravated assault, authorities said.

The investigation continues and we’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

More on KSAT: