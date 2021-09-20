Sheep lead officers on chase while roaming free near San Antonio highway, officials say

Two sheep got themselves into a baaaaaad situation in San Antonio after jumping a retaining wall and running along an area highway, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services.

SAN ANTONIO – Two sheep in San Antonio got themselves into a baaaaaad situation after roaming free near an area highway and leading officers on a chase, according to Animal Care Services.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, ACS said San Antonio police officers were notified that the sheep were roaming an open field, enjoying some grass not too far from the animal shelter. However, it wasn’t long before the situation escalated.

“The animals were not thrilled with being spied on and they got spooked,” ACS staff said.

That’s when the sheep ran toward the Highway 151 access road, prompting a larger police response. Officers formed “human walls” to keep them from jumping onto the highway.

The officers even tried their roping skills to help detain the sheep, but their aim wasn’t exactly on par. ACS staff said one of the sheep still managed to jump a retaining wall.

“They made their way onto the highway, prompting the police to block westbound traffic so the ACS officers could give it another shot,” ACS said in a statement. “In short order, the group of officers guided the sheep off the highway and back towards the shelter across the access road.”

After just a little more coaxing, the sheep were corralled back into the shelter’s fenced-in courtyard. Fortunately, the sheep were not injured and are back home safe and sound, according to ACS.

“They went back to eating greens as soon as they got back in their pen!” ACS staff said.

