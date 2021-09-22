San Antonio man added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Moises Calderon to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Courtesy: DPS

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a San Antonio man to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

According to a news release, Moises Calderon, 50, has been wanted since October 2020 after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for violating his parole. He’s also wanted for assault causing bodily injury. In 1991, Calderon was arrested for murder and later convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison. He was released on parole in November 2014.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Calderon has tattoos on his face, chest, abdomen, back, left shoulder, both arms, both wrists and right thigh. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

A cash reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the capture of Calderon. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous, a news release said.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

