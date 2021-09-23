Man wounded in shooting at East Side gas station, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot at an East Side gas station late Wednesday night.

Officers were called just before 10:30 p.m. to a home on Bernadine Street, not far from Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the victim said he was shot while at a gas station near I-10 and East Houston Street. A motive is not currently known.

Police said the man drove to the house on Bernadine Street roughly three miles away, where he called for help.

SAPD said the man was shot in the jaw, but is expected to recover. He was able to talk and give information and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Authorities say they are now looking for a suspect.