VIA proposes temporary changes to service amid labor shortage, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – VIA is looking to make temporary service changes to meet the demand in the San Antonio area despite a labor shortage.

The transit company proposed service changes to bus schedules and routes during a board work session on Tuesday.

VIA officials say the service changes would impact the fixed-route bus frequency by creating a two- to five-minute difference on most affected routes. Lower demand routes could see a 20- to 30-minute difference.

Other route changes are planned due to construction and external factors, VIA said. VIAtrans and VIA Link service will not be affected.

VIA President and CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said the affects of the pandemic have impacted transportation providers throughout the nation.

“These temporary changes will allow us to provide the best quality and most balanced service possible at this time, and as we keep moving toward recovery,” Arndt said.

The changes will have to be approved at the VIA Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 28.

If approved, the changes will go into affect beginning Oct. 25, VIA officials said.

VIA is hosting a free virtual telephone town hall on Thursday to discuss the proposed changes to service. The event will begin at 7 p.m., and those interested in joining the event can register here. The town hall will also be streamed on their Facebook page.

For more information on the route and schedule changes, you can visit VIA’s website.

