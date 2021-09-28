Alamo Heights ISD employee arrested on allegations involving sexual assault of a child, Castle Hills police say

An employee with the Alamo Heights Independent School District was arrested on charges related to sexual assault of a child, according to Castle Hills police. James Wesley Locklin, 41, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact, Castle Hills police say.

SAN ANTONIO – An employee with the Alamo Heights Independent School District was arrested on charges related to sexual assault of a child, according to Castle Hills police.

James Wesley Locklin, 41, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact following an alleged assault that took place at a home at the end of July, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Castle Hills police said a 15-year-old girl reported that Locklin gave her alcohol that made her feel “tipsy” and then sexually assaulted her. When she told him that what he was doing was illegal, he “responded ‘I know’ but kept doing it anyway,” the affidavit states.

Police said the girl told a friend about the alleged assault, and the friend reported it to school authorities.

Capt. Wayne Waggoner said Locklin was arrested Tuesday at his home in Castle Hills and “refused to talk.”

Officers later escorted Locklin from the Castle Hills Police Department to the Bexar County Jail. He remained silent as he walked out of the police station and into a squad car.

Ad

Waggoner said that given Locklin’s possible access to other minors, the investigation is still ongoing.

“The victim is known to the suspect,” he said. “We hope there’s no other victims out there but if there are please call us if they recognize the suspect.”

KSAT has reached out to AHISD for comment. A LinkedIn account for Locklin states he works as the director of technology.

Read also: