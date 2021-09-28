Partly Cloudy icon
96º

Local News

Alamo Heights ISD employee arrested on allegations involving sexual assault of a child, Castle Hills police say

Police: James Wesley Locklin, 41, charged with sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child-sexual contact

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Alamo Heights, AHISD, Castle Hills
An employee with the Alamo Heights Independent School District was arrested on charges related to sexual assault of a child, according to Castle Hills police. James Wesley Locklin, 41, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact, Castle Hills police say.
An employee with the Alamo Heights Independent School District was arrested on charges related to sexual assault of a child, according to Castle Hills police. James Wesley Locklin, 41, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact, Castle Hills police say. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An employee with the Alamo Heights Independent School District was arrested on charges related to sexual assault of a child, according to Castle Hills police.

James Wesley Locklin, 41, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact following an alleged assault that took place at a home at the end of July, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Castle Hills police said a 15-year-old girl reported that Locklin gave her alcohol that made her feel “tipsy” and then sexually assaulted her. When she told him that what he was doing was illegal, he “responded ‘I know’ but kept doing it anyway,” the affidavit states.

Police said the girl told a friend about the alleged assault, and the friend reported it to school authorities.

Capt. Wayne Waggoner said Locklin was arrested Tuesday at his home in Castle Hills and “refused to talk.”

Officers later escorted Locklin from the Castle Hills Police Department to the Bexar County Jail. He remained silent as he walked out of the police station and into a squad car.

Waggoner said that given Locklin’s possible access to other minors, the investigation is still ongoing.

“The victim is known to the suspect,” he said. “We hope there’s no other victims out there but if there are please call us if they recognize the suspect.”

KSAT has reached out to AHISD for comment. A LinkedIn account for Locklin states he works as the director of technology.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter