Texas DPS trooper arrested on child sex crime charges in Comal County

Fredis Rivas, 34, is charged with possession of child pornography and indecency with a child.

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was arrested Monday on child sex crime charges, the department confirmed on Wednesday.

Fredis Rivas, 34, was taken into custody in Comal County. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography and indecency with a child.

The investigation was handled by the Office of the Attorney General with help from the Texas Rangers, a spokeswoman said.

“DPS takes these allegations very seriously and, on Sept. 28, Rivas was served with notice of the Director’s preliminary decision to terminate his employment,” according to a statement provided by the department.

Rivas worked as a trooper assigned to Luling, officials said. He has been with the department since 2013.

DPS officials declined to release additional details about the allegations against Rivas.

Records showed Rivas remained in jail on Wednesday.

Read more: