SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for 68-year-old Carlos Natividad, who has been missing since Sept. 11.

Natividad was last seen in the 5000 block of Greenside Street on the West Side.

SAPD says the missing man has a medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.

If you have any information, call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.