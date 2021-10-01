Suspect in custody after reports of an active shooting at Houston school, police say

HOUSTON – One suspect is in custody after reports of an active shooting at a Houston-area school

A call came in around 11:45 a.m. for an active shooting at 4400 Anderson Road at Hiram Clarke, which is the same location of YES Prep Southwest Secondary School.

Houston police tweeted around 12:30 p.m. that one suspect is in custody and officers are searching the school for other possible suspects.

The scene is still active and no other information has been provided.

UPDATE: There is one suspect in custody. Officers are searching the school for any other possible suspects at this time. Scene is still active. More information will be provided as it becomes available. #HouNews https://t.co/gva2FvQdom — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 1, 2021

KSAT’s sister station KPRC reports that multiple agencies are en route to the scene and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.