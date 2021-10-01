Partly Cloudy icon
Suspect in custody after reports of an active shooting at Houston school, police say

Police are still searching the school for other possible suspects

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – One suspect is in custody after reports of an active shooting at a Houston-area school

A call came in around 11:45 a.m. for an active shooting at 4400 Anderson Road at Hiram Clarke, which is the same location of YES Prep Southwest Secondary School.

Houston police tweeted around 12:30 p.m. that one suspect is in custody and officers are searching the school for other possible suspects.

The scene is still active and no other information has been provided.

KSAT’s sister station KPRC reports that multiple agencies are en route to the scene and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

