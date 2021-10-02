3 valet workers in Houston hit, killed by vehicle evading police, officials say

HOUSTON – Three valet workers near a Houston-area nightclub are dead after being struck by a vehicle involved in a police pursuit, according to Houston police.

The incident happened Friday night, at the corner of Fairdale Lane and Fountainview Drive.

According to a report from KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, police tried to pull over a vehicle after the driver was spotted being reckless, doing donuts and burnouts in a parking lot.

The vehicle reached speeds up to 60 miles per hour and fatally struck the three valet workers before it crashed into a ditch, KPRC reports.

The three valet workers were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Both the driver and the passenger survived the crash but were taken to area trauma centers, according to KPRC.

“We’re talking about three individuals who were just out here working. They were out here doing their job. They were coming back from parking cars going to get more cars,” said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “We’re going to prosecute this person to the fullest extent because this is completely unacceptable.”

Charges for the driver are still pending at this time. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

