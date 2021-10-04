Alamo Heights ISD employee arrested for sex assault of a child no longer with the district, AHISD officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested by Castle Hills Police last week on charges related to sexual assault of a child is no longer an employee of the Alamo Heights Independent School District, district officials said Monday.

James Wesley Locklin, 41, is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact following an alleged assault that took place at a home at the end of July, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

He was employed as the director of technology for AHISD, but on Monday, the district sent a statement saying that was no longer the case. District officials would not specify whether Locklin was fired or if he resigned.

“Please understand that due to an ongoing investigation by the Castle Hills Police Department and federal privacy laws, the district is not able to provide additional comment,” the statement said.

Ad

Castle Hills police said a 15-year-old girl reported that Locklin gave her alcohol that made her feel “tipsy” and then sexually assaulted her. When she told him that what he was doing was illegal, he “responded ‘I know’ but kept doing it anyway,” the affidavit states.

“We hope there’s no other victims out there but if there are please call us if they recognize the suspect,” Castle Hills Police Capt. Wayne Waggoner said.

Also on KSAT: