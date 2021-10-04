Desktop computers making comeback for work-from-home setups

As more and more people decided the laptop or tablet weren’t cutting it for long hours working from home, sales of desktop computers are up.

SAN ANTONIO – As more and more people decided the laptop or tablet weren’t cutting it for long hours working from home, sales of desktop computers are up.

Paul Germain is a fan of the tried and true, humble desktop. He even builds them.

“I can put the best components in, the best video, the best screen, the best processor,” he said. “I’m not bending over to look at the tiny little screen. Everything’s just the way I want it.”

The desktop does offer advantages such as the bigger screen, greater power and they’re just easier on the neck, back and eyes.

If you’re rethinking your home setup and considering a desktop, Consumer Reports offers a few recommendations to consider: