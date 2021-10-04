Organization helps terminally ill people explore end-of-life options

Compassion and Choices is an organization focused on assisting people explore their end-of-life options.

PORTLAND, Oregon – It could happen in an instance -- you get into a major car accident that puts you on life support or you get a devastating diagnosis with a grim prognosis of only months to live.

Dying happens to everyone, but how you die can play a factor in how you feel during end of life.

For 43 years, Ben Wald was Pam’s whole world.

“Enthusiastic, you never give up, and that’s sort of his philosophy on life,” shared Pam.

In 2005, he fought and won his battle with colon cancer. But six years later his cancer came back, and it had metastasized to his lungs. It was stage four.

“Ben hung in there for about ten months and then things just started going really downhill,” continued Pam.

He was in a lot of pain, couldn’t eat, and went from 175 pounds to 118 pounds.

Barbara Coombs Lee, President Emerita at Compassion & Choices, says, “Most people die in moderate to severe untreated pain with their wishes ignored. People who are dying deserve better.”

“In America now it’s getting very complicated to die,” stated David Grube, MD, National Medical Director for Compassion & Choices.

Compassion and Choices is an organization focused on assisting people explore their end-of-life options. One of those options is the ability to choose medical aid in dying. The organization believes when it comes to end-of-life choices, three things are key.

“Comforting them, respecting their wishes, and trying to avoid suffering,” explained Dr. Grube.

“We don’t favor medical aid in dying over any other option. What we favor is that people really know their options,” shared Barbara.

Ben chose medical aid in dying. He was prescribed medication so he could die with dignity surrounded by family and friends.

“His last words to me were thank you. I gave him my last gift of love,” stated Pam.

Now Pam is passing it on and empowering others to learn about their end-of-life choices.

Under Texas state law, physician-assisted suicide or using medical intervention to bring death sooner than its natural occurrence..are both unlawful. Texas does allow passive withdrawal of life support, but does not allow medical intervention to hasten death. Ventilators and ecmo machines are commonly used to extend life in complicated COVID-19 cases. It’s important you understand your rights now and make your wishes known however before you need life support measures.