SAPD searching for suspect in connection with fatal stabbing of man

Angel Nathan Gonzales, 28, is wanted by police in connection with the stabbing death Isaac Aguilar on Oct. 3.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a murder suspect.

According to a news release, Angel Nathan Gonzales, 28, is wanted by police in connection with the stabbing death of a man.

Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Leal Street to investigate a stabbing. When they got there, they found Isaac Aguilar, 30, suffering from several stab wounds. Aguilar was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told officers that Aguilar and Gonzales got into a heated argument when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Aguilar. Gonzales fled the location with a female friend and her relative in a silver or white SUV.

A murder warrant has been issued for Gonzales.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

