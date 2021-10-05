Clear icon
SAPD searching for suspect in connection with fatal stabbing of man

Murder warrant issued for Angel Nathan Gonzales, 28

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a murder suspect.

According to a news release, Angel Nathan Gonzales, 28, is wanted by police in connection with the stabbing death of a man.

Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Leal Street to investigate a stabbing. When they got there, they found Isaac Aguilar, 30, suffering from several stab wounds. Aguilar was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told officers that Aguilar and Gonzales got into a heated argument when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Aguilar. Gonzales fled the location with a female friend and her relative in a silver or white SUV.

A murder warrant has been issued for Gonzales.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

