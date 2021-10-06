Firefighters fight patio fire at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A fire damaged a patio of a West Side home late Tuesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just before midnight at a home in the 2100 block of West Magnolia Avenue, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue and Woodlawn Lake.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found flames showing on a back patio of the home. The fire encroached the house, but firefighters were able to get a quick knock down of the fire, fire officials said.

A husband and wife who live at the house called in the fire and were not hurt.

The cause is not currently known. A damage estimate was not given.