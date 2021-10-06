Partly Cloudy icon
Firefighters fight patio fire at West Side home

Fire was called in just before midnight in 2100 block of West Magnolia Avenue

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Magnolia fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A fire damaged a patio of a West Side home late Tuesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just before midnight at a home in the 2100 block of West Magnolia Avenue, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue and Woodlawn Lake.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found flames showing on a back patio of the home. The fire encroached the house, but firefighters were able to get a quick knock down of the fire, fire officials said.

A husband and wife who live at the house called in the fire and were not hurt.

The cause is not currently known. A damage estimate was not given.

