Gov. Greg Abbott gives update on Texas border with other Republican governors

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be giving an update about the Texas border on Wednesday.

Abbott will be holding a news conference about the border with other Republican governors. The event will be livestreamed in this article.

After a lull in border crossings caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Border Patrol agents are now on track to encounter more migrants than they have in the last 20 years, according to the latest numbers provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol agents have encountered at least 100,000 migrants or more on the country’s southwest border each month for seven consecutive months, with apprehensions peaking in July, according to the latest numbers provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. July’s tally surpassed 213,000, a number not seen since March 2000.

In August, apprehensions dipped slightly to more than 208,000.

In September, thousands of Haitian migrants arrived at the border, overwhelming Del Rio. Though most of them have been expelled, a second wave of Haitian migrants seeking asylum are expected to arrive in coming weeks.

In response to the surge in border crossings, Abbott announced an expansion of “Operation Lone Star,” sending Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to the border. Abbott also directed the troopers to arrest migrants on trespassing charges. Hundreds of the migrants arrested under the initiative, though, have been released because they were imprisoned with no formal charges.

