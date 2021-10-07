8-year-old boy shows off stellar accordion skills after García Brothers invite him on stage

SAN ANTONIO – A local 8-year-old boy is proving the future of Conjunto Tejano music is bright after showing off his skills on a big stage alongside the García Brothers.

Hector Llamas had his time to shine during Saturday’s Come and Take It Celebration in Gonzales, Texas. The crowd went wild, and for Llamas, it was a dream come true.

The young boy’s mom, Cristina Llamas, said he originally took his accordion to the festival hoping to get it signed by the band.

“We did not think he was going to go up there,” Cristina said. “He started playing his accordion in the crowd, and the García Brothers took him up there.”

Hector is a major fan of the García Brothers who got their start in Eagle Pass. The love for the accordion and the style of music is thanks to Hector’s grandfather. He was only 3 years old when his grandfather introduced him to the instrument.

“My grandpa was playing it, and it was my first time seeing it,” Hector said. “I liked it. He gave it to me to hold, but it was too heavy for me.”

Throughout the years, their bond has strengthened through their shared love for music.

“Every time I got home from school, I practiced three hours a day, (sometimes) four hours,” Hector said.

His grandpa was there to witness the special moment (on-stage). Hector’s mom said she’s proud of her son helping preserve part of their culture through music.