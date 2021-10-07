SAPD searching for 12-year-old last seen on East Side

Lestat Jordan Hernandez-Covarrubias was last seen in the 1000 block of Locke St., near I-35 and N Walters.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old boy last seen on the East Side on Saturday.

Lestat Jordan Hernandez-Covarrubias was last seen in the 1000 block of Locke St., not far from Interstate 35 and North Walters Street.

He is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes, and has black straight ear-top hair, police said.

He was last seen wearing a red graphic T-shirt, blue jeans, white high-top tennis shoes, diamond stud earrings on both ears and a silver necklace.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

