Clear icon
68º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Firefighters respond to fire at North Side apartment complex

Fire was called in just before 3 a.m. in 1700 block of Jackson Keller Road

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: fire, safd, san antonio, north side
Jackson Keller Apartment Fire Image.
Jackson Keller Apartment Fire Image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters have responded to an apartment fire on the city’s North Side early Friday morning.

The fire was called in just before 3 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Jackson Keller Road, not far from West Avenue and Loop 410.

At this time, not much information is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 29 units answered the call.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT's Nightbeat. Jonathan speaks English and Spanish and is a veteran of the United States Navy. Previously, he worked in South Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email