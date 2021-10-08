Clear icon
Man shot in head in apparent botched drug deal on Northwest Side, police say

Shooting happened Thursday night in the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road, near Babcock Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAPD investigates shooting on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road.
SAPD investigates shooting on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who allegedly went to an apartment to buy drugs was shot in the head late Thursday on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Babcock Road.

The man got out of his vehicle for the drug deal and was approached by two other males, police said.

An argument broke out, and at one point, the man was shot in the head.

The two other males fled on foot, police said.

The shooting victim was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. He has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

