Local News

Man shot in shoulder during altercation between neighbors, BCSO says

Deputies called around 11:30 p.m. to 14000 block of Wild Cat Lair

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

wild cat lair shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized and another person is on the run after a shooting in far West Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies were called just after 11:30 p.m. to the 14000 block of Wild Cat Lair, not far from Talley Road and Wiseman Boulevard after receiving word of a shooting.

According to deputies, a disturbance between neighbors led to one shooting the other in the shoulder with a shotgun.

Deputies set up a parameter around the area before making entry into a trailer, but found nobody there.

The man shot was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

At this time, the BCSO did not say what the altercation was about. A description of the shooter was not released.

