San Antonio police unsure whether shots officers fired hit gun-toting man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out whether any of the shots officers fired at an armed man early Friday actually hit him.

They say that man drove away after the shots were fired.

The confrontation happened after 2 a.m. when officers approached him as he sat in a pickup near Babcock and Wurzach roads.

“Officers were in the area patrolling an unrelated call when they saw the suspect in the parking lot,” said Officer Cory Schuler, a public information officer with SAPD.

Schuler says the officers could see that the man had a gun. A preliminary police report stated that the suspect used the gun and fired at the officers.

“Officers gave commands. The suspect pointed the gun at officers. Officers returned fire at the suspect,” Schuler said.

At least one bullet hit a window of the car, but police were not sure whether the suspect was hit.

He drove away after the shooting, leaving behind a woman who had been in the truck with him.

Police took that woman into custody for questioning.

They said it did not appear that she did anything wrong, and she is not a suspect.

Police still are not sure why the man allegedly pointed the gun and fired at the officers.