Partly Cloudy icon
83º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

San Antonio police unsure whether shots officers fired hit gun-toting man

Suspect drove off after allegedly pointing gun at officers

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, Crime Fighters, SAPD, San Antonio
San Antonio police are trying to figure out whether any of the shots officers fired at an armed man early Friday actually hit him.
San Antonio police are trying to figure out whether any of the shots officers fired at an armed man early Friday actually hit him.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out whether any of the shots officers fired at an armed man early Friday actually hit him.

They say that man drove away after the shots were fired.

RELATED: San Antonio police shoot at man who allegedly pointed gun at them

The confrontation happened after 2 a.m. when officers approached him as he sat in a pickup near Babcock and Wurzach roads.

“Officers were in the area patrolling an unrelated call when they saw the suspect in the parking lot,” said Officer Cory Schuler, a public information officer with SAPD.

Schuler says the officers could see that the man had a gun. A preliminary police report stated that the suspect used the gun and fired at the officers.

“Officers gave commands. The suspect pointed the gun at officers. Officers returned fire at the suspect,” Schuler said.

At least one bullet hit a window of the car, but police were not sure whether the suspect was hit.

He drove away after the shooting, leaving behind a woman who had been in the truck with him.

Police took that woman into custody for questioning.

They said it did not appear that she did anything wrong, and she is not a suspect.

Police still are not sure why the man allegedly pointed the gun and fired at the officers.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Tim has been a photojournalist and video editor at KSAT since 1998. He came to San Antonio from Lubbock, where he worked in TV and earned his bachelor's degree in Electronic Media and Communication from Texas Tech University. Tim has won a handful of awards and has earned a master's in Strategic Communication and Innovation from Tech as well.

email