Man pushing grocery cart hit, killed by train on near North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man pushing a grocery cart was hit and killed by a train Tuesday afternoon on the near North Side.

The fatality was reported around 5 p.m. in the 400 block of West Olmos.

Witnesses told officials at the scene that the man was pushing a grocery cart across some railroad tracks when the cart got stuck.

The man was able to work the cart free from the tracks, but by the time that happened he was struck by the train, officials said.

The man, believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

